Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

