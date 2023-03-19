Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

