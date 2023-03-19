Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WBGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.98. Weibo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 88,176 shares traded.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

