Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $16.98. Weibo shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 88,176 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

About Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.