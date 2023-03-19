Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 374,500 Shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) by 2,478.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Agile Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGGR opened at $10.21 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

Agile Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

