Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.67 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.69 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

