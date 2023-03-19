WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 98,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 167,183 shares.The stock last traded at $31.63 and had previously closed at $32.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

