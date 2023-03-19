WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.02. WeWork shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,219,799 shares traded.
WeWork Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of WeWork
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.