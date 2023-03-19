WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.02. WeWork shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,219,799 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in WeWork by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WeWork by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WeWork by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

