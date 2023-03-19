Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $223.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

