Wolfe Research Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to “Outperform”

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

