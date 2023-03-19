XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPeng Trading Up 6.1 %
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.