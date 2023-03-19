XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

