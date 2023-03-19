XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $10.70

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $10.70 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

XPEV stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

