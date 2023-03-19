Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

