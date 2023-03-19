Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.84

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 264629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

