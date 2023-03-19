YTO Express (International) (OTCMKTS:YTOEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

YTO Express (International) (OTCMKTS:YTOEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
YTO Express (International) Stock Performance
Shares of YTOEF opened at $0.40 on Friday. YTO Express has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
