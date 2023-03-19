Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
