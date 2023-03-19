Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.