Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.22. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 298,115 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 6,279,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 5,143,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

