Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.22. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 298,115 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.