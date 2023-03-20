1,354 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

