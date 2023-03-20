180 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $216.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.