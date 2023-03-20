3,026 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

