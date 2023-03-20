325 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Diageo by 3.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $171.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

