340 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $165.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

