3,501 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.
Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
