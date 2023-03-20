409,518 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,209,000. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 305,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

