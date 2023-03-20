475 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $133.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.64.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
