554 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

