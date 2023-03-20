640 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

