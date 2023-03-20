9,365 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,332,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ESGU stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.