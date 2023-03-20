Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.76. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

