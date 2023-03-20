Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.