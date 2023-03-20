Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,875.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,563 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.