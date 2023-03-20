Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

