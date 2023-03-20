Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is UMB Bank n.a.’s 8th Largest Position

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.