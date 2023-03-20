Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

