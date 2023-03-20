Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

