Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of MO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

