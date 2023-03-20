Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.