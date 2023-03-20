Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

