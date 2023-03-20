Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,668 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.