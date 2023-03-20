Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.