Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
