American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

