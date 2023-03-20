American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 709.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

AMT opened at $201.35 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average of $215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

