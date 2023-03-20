Apella Capital LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

