Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

