Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

