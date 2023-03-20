Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

