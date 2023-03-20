Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s Largest Position

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 57.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 66,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

