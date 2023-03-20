Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Thomasville National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

