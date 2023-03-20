Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.