Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

