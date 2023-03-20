Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

